WWE Great Wants ‘Justice For Chad’ After Gable’s WrestleMania Snub

WrestleMania 41 is mere days away but not every Superstar will be competing as part of the two-night supershow. On X, WWE Hall of Famer John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield took issue that Chad Gable will not be a part of the upcoming Las Vegas spectacle. JBL, who’s on-screen character often flirted with anti-immigration sentiment, argued that having El Grande Americano on the card instead of Gable was the wrong choice before demanding ‘Justice for Chad.’

I see that El Grande Americano has a match at Wrestlemania and ?@WWEGable? doesn’t. We have to do something about these guys coming here and taking our jobs. #justiceforChad pic.twitter.com/oXTbkt6Qg4 — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) April 11, 2025

While Gable will be ‘missing’ from WrestleMania, El Grande Americano will battle Rey Mysterio during the event’s first night. Mysterio has claimed that WWE’s new masked sensation is actually Gable in disguise, and that the ‘character’ is a mockery of the rich history of lucha libre wrestling. Mysterio is no stranger to WrestleMania, having made his debut at WrestleMania 19 in 2003 and competed most recently at last year’s event.

WrestleMania 41 will be a huge event, the culmination of a stacked week in Las Vegas of WWE and non-WWE shows. But for Chad Gable, unless something changes soon, he’ll have to sit back and watch Mysterio and Americano tear the house down from the sidelines.