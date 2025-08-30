wwe smackdown logo
Champion Pinned After WWE SmackDown In Lyon

by Thomas Lowson

The excitement didn’t stop after WWE SmackDown in Lyon, France, as one of WWE’s top champions was in action inside the LDLC Arena. Following the event, Penta took on WWE Intercontinental Champion ‘Dirty’ Dominik Mysterio. Though Penta got the win, this was a non-title match, meaning Mysterio left Lyon with the gold.

Though the Lyon crowd didn’t see a new Intercontinental Champion, a new U.S. Champion was crowned in Sami Zayn. The Canadian dethroned Solo Sikoa in SmackDown’s main event in a chaotic affair that saw MFT, Jacob Fatu, and Jimmy Uso get involved. This win moves Zayn a step closer to WWE’s Grand Slam and puts him in an elite class of champions born outside the U.S.

As for Penta, he has been much of 2025 pursuing the Intercontinental title though has yet to capture the gold. Whether this win over Dirty Dom was just for the live crowd or the start of something more, time will tell…

