Big Champion vs. Champion Matches Confirmed For Crown Jewel: Perth

Two big clashes have been confirmed for the Crown Jewel: Perth event.

WWE presented the first PPV of their new ESPN deal in WrestlePalooza from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, tonight. One of the matches on the card was IYO SKY facing Stephanie Vaquer for the vacant Women’s World Championship.

Right before this bout, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton was shown in the crowd. Michael Cole mentioned during this spot that she has a vested interest in the title match, because both women’s champions will face each other for the Crown Jewel Championship at the company’s next PPV event from Perth, Australia.

This wasn’t the only big announcement during the night. World Champion Seth Rollins confronted WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in the WrestlePalooza post-show, confirming that they will also square off at the Crown Jewel event set for October 11:

Cody picked up a victory over Drew McIntyre to retain his title at tonight’s PPV. Seth Rollins, on the other hand, competed in a mixed tag match where his title was not on the line. So the clash between the two is confirmed after tonight.

Tiffany Stratton however, has a scheduled title defence against Nia Jax and Jade Cargill at next Friday’s episode of SmackDown. She will have to overcome this challenge before her match with the new Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer can be considered official.