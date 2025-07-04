Charles Robinson On WWE Hall of Fame Nod, Future Goals

When it comes to referees, few are more recognizable in wrestling than Charles Robinson, often dubbed ‘Little Naitch’ due to his Ric Flair-esque blonde hair. While Flair is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, some believe that Robinson, who has officiated plenty of iconic matches, should receive the honor in due time.

Appearing on the RAW Recap, Robinson was asked about potentially receiving a WWE Hall of Fame induction.

“I just think there’s a lot of other guys that should be put in first. Maybe one day, but there’s a lot of other deserving guys besides myself.”

After the demise of WCW, Robinson joined the WWE as a referee, a role he’s been in ever since. Whether a Hall of Fame induction comes or not, Charles has a major milestone in mind.

“I would like to get a full 30 just with WWE. So I started in 2001. So hopefully we can get another six years out of it.”

WWE has inducted a handful of officials, including Tim White and Teddy Long, though the latter is best known for other roles. Time will tell if Charles Robinson ever has his moment as a Hall of Famer.