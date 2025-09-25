Charles Robinson
Why Charles Robinson Plans On Refereeing Into His 70s

by Thomas Lowson

Charles Robinson has served as a wrestling referee for decades and is now WWE’s most senior official in the ring. At 61, he is often the oldest person on the mat at WWE events, but don’t expect him to hang up his stripes anytime soon.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Robinson reflected on his lengthy career as an official. When asked if he could keep going forever, he explained, “I need at least five [or] six more years in the ring.” In an ideal world, Robinson would surpass that, adding that he’d love to referee for another ten years.

Robinson hopes to still be calling matches as a septuagenarian. When asked if he believes he could referee into his 70s, he was optimistic, telling listeners, “I think so. I take care of myself.”

Though best known as a referee, Robinson has stepped into the ring as a competitor on occasion. He wrestled a handful of matches in WCW and, years later, famously lost to The Great Khali on SmackDown in 2008.

Throughout his career, Robinson has dedicated his life to professional wrestling and taken his fair share of “ref bumps” along the way. Now in his 60s, the man dubbed “Lil Naitch” is determined to prove that age is just a number.

