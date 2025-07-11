Charlotte Flair Names Her Fifth Horsewoman Of WWE

In WWE, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks were heralded as the Four Horsewomen; an elite group of female Superstars who helped usher the Women’s Revolution. Though the names of the four will always be linked, there is another worthy of the group, at least according to Flair.

Speaking to USA Today, Flair had plenty of praise for Alexa Bliss, someone Flair has both faced, and teamed with in the ring. If ever there was a worthy addition to the Horsewomen, it was five-feet of fury.

“[Alexa Bliss] was the fifth horsewoman. Don’t tell her this, but I adore her.”

The connection between Bliss and Flair extends past their work in the ring. Instead, their careers have been connected ever since they were both part of Triple H’s WrestleMania 30 entrance in 2014 alongside Banks (now AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone.)

Bliss returned to WWE screens this past February after over a year out of action due to maternity leave. With Bliss and Flair having teased a potential alliance on SmackDown, fans could soon see more of the pair in the ring.