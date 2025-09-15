Charlotte Flair: “I Do Know I Want To Step Away To Have Children”

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair recently opened up about her future in professional wrestling and her desire to one day start a family. “The Queen,” who has been a dominant force in the WWE women’s division for the past decade, was a guest on the “Nightcap” podcast where she was asked how much longer she plans to compete in the ring.

Speaking on the podcast, Flair explained her thought process on the matter. “I don’t know. I want kids one day. That’s the thing. I can do both, but it just depends on the time. I think wrestling’s in my blood. I don’t know any different. Like, I love it, but I do want to be a mom.”

She then pointed to fellow WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus as a source of inspiration, seeing her as a trailblazer who has proven that a successful wrestling career can still be possible after motherhood.

“But I think Trish Stratus coming back and having all these one-offs and she’s 50, look better than half the roster. She’s killing it. So I don’t think that door will ever close, it’s just, I do know I want to step away to have children, when that time is.”

Despite her thoughts on the future, Flair’s present is very much focused on her current championship reign. She is scheduled to make her in-ring return from a recent storyline injury tomorrow night, September 16, at the NXT Homecoming special, where she and her partner, Alexa Bliss, will defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.