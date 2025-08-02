Charlotte Flair Names Her Greatest Rival In WWE

In a unique new interview with Netflix, Charlotte Flair has named her greatest rival from her storied career. While answering rapid-fire questions on a roller coaster, “The Queen” revealed that she considers fellow Four Horsewoman, Becky Lynch, to be her top adversary.

Flair has faced a who’s who of top stars over the past decade, but when asked during the chaotic interview to name her greatest rival, she gave a definitive answer after a moment of panic from the ride itself. “I don’t know. Oh my God. Oh sh*t. I think Becky Lynch,” Flair said.

The rivalry between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch is one of the most significant in the history of WWE’s women’s division. As two of the Four Horsewomen who helped usher in the Women’s Revolution, their careers have been intertwined. They have gone from best friends to bitter enemies, culminating in their history-making triple-threat match against Ronda Rousey in the main event of WrestleMania 35.

While Flair reflected on her greatest singles rivalry, her focus tonight is on tag team gold. On Night One of the two-night SummerSlam premium live event at MetLife Stadium, Charlotte Flair will team up with her current partner, Alexa Bliss, to challenge Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.