Charlotte Flair On Teaming With Alexa Bliss: “She Brings Out Definitely a Different Side of My Character”

Reigning WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair recently opened up about her current tag team run, admitting that while she has always preferred to be a singles competitor, she is greatly enjoying her current partnership with Alexa Bliss. The duo won the championships at SummerSlam in August.

During a recent appearance on the “Nightcap” podcast, “The Queen” was asked about her chemistry with Bliss and their championship reign. She was candid about her usual preference but made it clear that her current partner is the exception.

“Personally, I like solo. I don’t like sharing the spotlight, but I am in a tag team with the one person I don’t mind sharing the spotlight with, and that’s Alexa Bliss. And I’m having so much fun. She’s great. She brings out definitely a different side of my character for TV, so it’s great.”

Flair is scheduled to be back in action tomorrow night, September 16, at the NXT Homecoming special, where she and Alexa Bliss will defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against the NXT duo of The Culling (Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley).