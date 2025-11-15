Big Change To Women’s WarGames Lineup on SmackDown

Charlotte Flair does not trust Rhea Ripley.

This past Monday’s Raw featured the big return of The Mami, who helped IYO SKY, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss fight off The Kabuki Warriors, Nia Jax, and Lash Legend in the main event of the show.

Ripley had announced a Women’s WarGames match between the two teams to end the episode. Fans had been wondering which 2 names would join these teams for the 5-on-5 cage match at Survivor Series since then.

The company added a twist to the whole thing on this week’s episode of SmackDown, however, which was opened by Ripley and SKY.

The Eradicator cut a promo before introducing Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair. Bliss also talked about the Kabuki Warriors and the WarGames match.

Though Flair expressed a very different concern when she got on the mic. The Queen mentioned her history with Rhea Ripley and declared that she couldn’t trust the former Judgment Day star. The Horsewoman then announced that she was out of the WarGames team and left the ring.

The duo of Charlotte and Alexa also lost the Women’s tag team titles to the Kabuki Warriors on Raw this week. With Flair walking out on Bliss, one has to wonder if it’s also the end of their tag team run or if we’ll see them teaming again in the future.