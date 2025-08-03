Charlotte Flair Reveals Where SummerSlam Win Ranks Among Her Career Achievements

Charlotte Flair has commented on her SummerSlam win.

The Queen teamed up with Alexa Bliss to challenge The Judgment Day for Women’s Tag Team Championships at the PLE. This make-shift team which has become a fan favorite in recent times, ended up winning the titles.

The duo appeared on the SummerSlam post-show to talk about their victory. Charlotte Flair mentioned how teaming with Bliss was not on her 2025 bingo card:

“Honestly, the 10 years I’ve been here, tonight felt like a top three moment, I’m not just saying that. I didn’t expect this or want this, and I didn’t even think I was gonna be at SummerSlam after WrestleMania, so I was very much directionless.”

This Felt Really Cool: Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair later discussed how she wasn’t sure about her SummerSlam spot after losing to Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41. The pairing with Alexa, however, gave her a new direction:

“So after ‘Mania, I was like, damn, I came back, I gave it all, and I don’t know what’s next, and then here’s like this little five feet of fury who is like, hey, what’s going on with you, come hang out with me, and I’m like no, And here we are at SummerSlam, and it’s just like, damn, even after 10 years, and everything I’ve done, this felt really frickin’ cool.”

