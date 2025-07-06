Charlotte Flair Reacts To John Cena Breaking Her Father’s Record

John Cena made history at WrestleMania 41 when he defeated Cody Rhodes to become a 17-time World Champion, breaking the record he had shared with Ric Flair. In an interview with The Takedown on Sports Illustrated, Charlotte Flair explained why she’s not upset her iconic father moved to second place.

“Records are meant to be broken. I don’t wanna speak for my dad, but I think in this case I can—John was the guy to do it.”

Cena’s victory wasn’t just about breaking the record, but the culmination of a legendary career that’ll end this year. For Charlotte, she is pleased to have had the chance to see the ‘Never Seen Seventeen’ become a reality.

“Seeing John Cena and what he means to the industry and what he means to me as a performer, I don’t think it was sad. The record stood the test of time for a very long time.”

Charlotte currently holds 14 World Championships, putting her in a tie with Randy Orton as the closest active WWE stars to potentially match or surpass Cena’s 17. Though it’s been some time since Flair last held gold, she’s more than ready to add more titles to her collection.