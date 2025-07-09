Charlotte Flair Addresses Speculation Over Cosmetic Procedures

Charlotte Flair addressed speculation about her undergoing cosmetic procedures in a personal essay published in The Player’s Tribune.

“I’ve dealt with stuff like that my whole career … but I try not to take it personally.” Flair said. “On some level, I get it: I’m (relatively) famous, and I make a very good living from work that involves showing off my body.”

Flair discusses the challenge of her accomplishments being overshadowed by remarks on her appearance and the difficulty in separating her character “Charlotte Flair” from her real self, Ashley.

“The smarter that people get about wrestling?? The easier they seem to forget the basic concepts. Like the concept that I’m not Charlotte Flair.”

Charlotte Flair is set to compete at WWE Evolution 2 on July 13, 2025, in Atlanta, where she and her partner Alexa Bliss will challenge for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships in a Fatal 4-Way match. The duo, representing SmackDown after qualifying by defeating The Secret Service and Michin & B-Fab in a triple-threat match, will face current champions Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez, Raw’s Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane), and NXT’s Sol Ruca & Zaria.

This notable pairing of two decorated former singles champions has already surprised fans, and Flair aims to add another title to her illustrious career following her recent loss to Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41, with no indication she’ll be backing out of this high-stakes championship opportunity.