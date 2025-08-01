Charlotte Flair Says She ‘Lost The Importance’ Of What Made Her Special

Charlotte Flair has been enjoying a renewed connection with the WWE fans in recent weeks, and in a new interview, she has opened up about the personal shift that has led to this change in her on-screen character.

Speaking with Fightful, “The Queen” explained that for years, she felt she lost what originally made her character connect with the audience. She believed that trying to be “untouchable” and “perfect” ultimately disconnected her from the fans.

“I think I’ve kind of over the years lost the importance of what made Charlotte special. I thought it was being untouchable,” Flair said. “Charlotte was in her own box trying to be perfect all the time and [I think] that disconnected her from the audience.”

Flair continued by saying that embracing her real-life struggles and being more open has allowed her to reconnect with the fans. “With everything that I’ve been through personally that I’ve tried to hide or not talk about or pretend wasn’t happening, was really what made my character so tough,” she explained. “It was like, you know what, these scars or trauma or whatever I’ve been through is what has made her special. Owning that and opening up… Really, that’s all it took was to be yourself, not pretending to be some perfect queen. It’s been great.”

Flair’s new perspective will be on display this weekend as she steps onto one of wrestling’s biggest stages. At the two-night SummerSlam premium live event, she is scheduled to team up with her new partner, Alexa Bliss, to challenge Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.