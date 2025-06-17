Charlotte Flair Calls Chicago the Worst Wrestling City, Slams Fans

Chicago is a town steeped in wrestling history and is known among circles for its passionate fanbase that call the Windy City home. While discussing wrestling fanbases on the Games with Names podcast, Charlotte Flair made clear she’s no fan of those from Chicago.

“The best fans in the world are from the Northeast. I think so. They’re the smartest… Except for Chicago fans. The worst wrestling city in the world. Worst.”

Flair smirked, well aware that her statement would provoke a reaction. When asked what exactly is wrong with Chicago, Flair gave the following explanation.

“Two is not two… they know what’s wrong with them.”

Flair’s remarks are particularly bold given Chicago’s ties to wrestling as the city is home to several notable names, including CM Punk. While Flair has fans from around the world, fans of ‘The Queen’ in Chicago may be left questioning their loyalties to the record-breaking Women’s Champion.