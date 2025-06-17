Charlotte Flair
Charlotte Flair Calls Chicago the Worst Wrestling City, Slams Fans

by Thomas Lowson

Chicago is a town steeped in wrestling history and is known among circles for its passionate fanbase that call the Windy City home. While discussing wrestling fanbases on the Games with Names podcast, Charlotte Flair made clear she’s no fan of those from Chicago.

“The best fans in the world are from the Northeast. I think so. They’re the smartest… Except for Chicago fans. The worst wrestling city in the world. Worst.”

Flair smirked, well aware that her statement would provoke a reaction. When asked what exactly is wrong with Chicago, Flair gave the following explanation.

“Two is not two… they know what’s wrong with them.”

Flair’s remarks are particularly bold given Chicago’s ties to wrestling as the city is home to several notable names, including CM Punk. While Flair has fans from around the world, fans of ‘The Queen’ in Chicago may be left questioning their loyalties to the record-breaking Women’s Champion.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

