Charlotte Flair Doubts Women’s WrestleMania Main Event Will Happen Again

Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Ronda Rousey made history at WrestleMania 35, competing in the first women’s main event of WWE’s grandest event. While Flair is proud to have made history, she told the Games with Names podcast that she’s in no hurry to rewatch it.

“I hated our ‘Mania match. She (Ronda Rousey) liked it, I hated it… The ending. It’s all about the story. The match… But the story. The story was insane.”

The finish in question saw a botched pinfall as Lynch pinned Rousey despite Ronda’s shoulder being off the mat. On the podcast, Flair acknowledged the role Rousey played in making the match a reality.

“We would have not main evented WrestleMania had it not been for Ronda (Rousey). Hands down… her star power, her credibility, her outside influence, the audience that she brought.”

The match would close out WWE’s final one-night WrestleMania to date, as the two-night format was introduced in 2020. While women have headlined Night One of the two-night WrestleManias, Flair thinks that women closing out the whole two-night spectacle is unlikely to happen again.

“It was the main event of only one night… so that being the main event of one night was huge. Like it’ll never happen again, unless we go to one night.”

Time will tell if the women ever headline Night Two of WrestleMania but Flair doesn’t see it happening. In the meantime, the Queen will continue to impress inside the squared circle.