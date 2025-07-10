Charlotte Flair Shuts Down WWE Push Conspiracy Theories

Charlotte Flair has no time for people who have baseless theories when it comes to her push in WWE. While some have speculated that secret reasons are behind her success, Flair believes her success comes from her own skills alone.

During her appearance on the Six Feet Under podcast, Flair addressed fans who spin outlandish theories about her career trajectory in WWE. She playfully mocked the notion that she’s a heartless figure who personally dictates her own storylines, title wins, and bookings.

“I ruin everything. I control my storylines, bookings and title wins. It’s true, it’s in my contract. I need to win that title! People think that for real and the fact that we’re even talking about it, that’s the issue — that these opinions aren’t real but because people have been successful, everyone thinks they can have an opinion. It’s just learning to navigate and overcome it and not even give it any power.”

Many fans have claimed that Charlotte, WWE’s most decorated woman in history, only received the push she has because of her famous father. With that said, there are countless examples of second-generation wrestlers not going far in wrestling, including Charlotte’s brother David never having a big break in WWE.

While some may continue to make claims about Charlotte’s success, said success has proven to be undeniable. While Flair hasn’t held gold in over two years, many believe it’s a matter of time before a title is around her waist once more.