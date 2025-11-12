Chavo Guerrero Says He’s Re-Signed With WWE In AAA Role

Chavo Guerrero is back in WWE, according to the former ECW Champion, but fans will have to tune in to AAA’s programming to see his hard work. In an interview with Bill Apter, Guerrero, the nephew of Eddie Guerrero, shared that he is back with WWE.

“Yeah, I just re-signed with WWE. I’m putting together, helping out with their AAA show.”

AAA focuses on lucha libre wrestling, a style that Guerrero cherishes. For Guerrero, being able to help AAA in this WWE-led chapter of the promotion is an honor.

“AAA is awesome, was always awesome. I mean the Lucha Libre, that’s where my family and I originated from. So, I have a big love of Lucha Libé and uh just to see AAA under that WWE umbrella is pretty, pretty awesome.”

While Chavo has only now shared news of his return, reports of a comeback are not new. Guerrero was spotted in the crowd during the WWE x AAA: Worlds Collide Premium Live Event, leading many to believe more was coming for the wrestler. At the time, Guerrero claimed that he was back with the promotion.

It’s unclear what role exactly Chavo has in WWE as part of AAA, but he has a proven track record. For 2023’s The Iron Claw, Guerrero served as a consultant and also appeared in the Von Erich biopic as ‘The Sheik’ Ed Farhat. Guerrero also served as Wrestling Coordinator for the NBC TV show Young Rock.

It remains to be seen whether Guerrero appears on AAA programming now that he has claimed he is working with the brand. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Chavo Guerrero.