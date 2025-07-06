Ex-ECW Champion Claiming He’s Back With WWE (Report)

WWE has seen plenty of returns over the years and now one former titleholder is back, or so he claims. According to Fightful Select, Chavo Guerrero has been telling people that “he is back with the company in an official capacity.”

Guerrero, a former Tag Team, Cruiserweight, and ECW Champion, was recently spotted at the WWE/AAA Worlds Collide event. Over the past year, Guerrero has remained active on the wrestling circuit, appearing for AAA, TNA, GCW, and various independent promotions.

Guerrero’s alleged return to WWE comes at a pivotal time as the company continues to expand its influence in AAA. This return also comes following reports that his aunt Vickie Guerrero is expected to return, with some claiming the upcoming Evolution 2 PLE will be an ideal time for her comeback.

Chavo first signed with WWE in 2001 following the demise of WCW. During his tenure, he teamed with and later feuded with his uncle Eddie and would also feud with Rey Mysterio, CM Punk, and others. It remains to be seen what’s next for Chavo Guerrero as a return to WWE seemingly draws closer.