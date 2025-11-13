Chelsea Green Discusses Double Championship Success and 2026 Goals

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green is riding high as a double champion heading into 2026, and she has a clear vision for maintaining her momentum.

Green made history on the November 7 episode of SmackDown by defeating Giulia to become the first-ever two-time WWE Women’s United States Champion. She currently holds dual titles, also reigning as AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champion alongside Ethan Page.

Speaking at the Netflix House Philadelphia grand opening on November 10, Green told Christopher Hudspeth writing for TUDUM about her partnership with Page and what fans can expect moving forward. “I feel like 2026 is going to be a good year. I’ve been learning a lot from [Page]. He’s forcing me to bring out the more gritty, edgy, darker side, so I think we’re going to lean into that,” Green said.

The champion credits social media as a crucial tool in her WWE success. “In 2023, I realized how personal it was to be able to interact with fans on social media. I’m able to curate my own narrative and storylines,” Green explained. “Social media is everything. I don’t know where I’d be without it.”

Green’s work ethic is showcased in WWE: Unreal Season 1, Episode 3, where she states: “For someone to win, somebody else has to lose. Guess what? I’ll be the loser if that means being booked every day.”

As for future challengers, Green has an unconventional approach. “I don’t have dream opponents because I prefer to keep my titles. I would prefer to take these championship belts around the world and never have anyone challenge me for them.”

Between her magnetic screen presence, mastery of digital platforms, and compelling in-ring performances, Green has all the ingredients that would translate perfectly to her own Netflix series.