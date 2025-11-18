Chelsea Green Gets Herself ‘Banned’ From Pro Wrestling Hall Of Fame

Fans can expect to see Chelsea Green on WWE & AAA programming, but one place fans won’t see her is at the International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame. Fresh off her recent WWE Women’s United States Title win, Green visited the International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame, and took offense to not being on a wall of wrestling legends.

Green threatened to “light this entire place on fire” if she wasn’t heralded as a legend and mocked two employees attempting to call her down, referring to them as “Beavis and Butthead.” When security removed Green from the premises, she had plenty to say.

“You’re fired. You’re fired. Your life is over. I swear. Oh, now you’re quiet, you big dummy!”

I AM A LEGEND AND DON’T YOU IDIOTS EVER FORGET IT!!!!! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/irOJbRQAun — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) November 15, 2025

In a statement, the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame made it clear that Green wouldn’t be welcomed back.

“Effective Immediately! Chelsea Green is BANNED from the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame. On Friday, November 14th, Chelsea Green confronted an official at the museum and complained that her image was not displayed at the Hall of Fame. Our security team had to remove Chelsea when she refused to act appropriately. Her image will now be clearly posted at the entrance to the museum to remind all visitors and guests that appropriate decorum is expected at all times.”

This situation is evidently tongue-in-cheek, playing up Green’s narcissitic and ‘Karenesque’ personality fans see on WWE TV. With an accomplished in-ring career, Green may one-day be part of the International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame, despite her chaotic antics.

In the meantime, Green will be part of WWE NXT Gold Rush, where she and Ethan Page will defend the AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles against Joe Hendry and Thea Hail. Stay tuned for the latest on the career of Chelsea Green, a career the Canadian clearly feels is already Hall of Fame-worthy.