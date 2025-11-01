Chelsea Green Confirms Reports on WWE Status

Chelsea Green has provided a big update on her WWE status.

The former Women’s US Champion recently had an interview with Gabby AF. She talked about things such as working with fellow Canadian Ethan Page, her wrestling journey, the growth of Maxxine Dupri, and more.

During the interview, Chelsea Green also talked about her current direction in the company. The WWE Diva explained that she is happy with her current position and confirmed that she recently signed a new deal with the promotion:

“I have not stopped moving and bopping from brand to brand in three years. I just re-signed. I’m so happy here, and I’m okay to take a moment and fill my days and my weeks with media and traveling to represent WWE as more of the face.”

Chelsea Green continued by mentioning how she is constantly booked for shows including not only SmackDown but NXT, and AAA as well. Even if her character does not have a clear direction at the moment, she is happy to know that the officials trust her to fill these spots.

The former Champion noted that she does have bigger goals. She would love to elevate herself to the level of Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley, and challenge for the top title, but she is also happy to be one of the busiest women on the roster.

While Green did not go into details of her new deal with the promotion, some recent reports revealed that she had been offered a long-term contract which Chelsea signed. You can check out more about it here.