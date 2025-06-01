Chelsea Green Nose
Chelsea Green Denies Broken Nose Injury Despite Face Mask

by Thomas Lowson

Chelsea Green has claimed her nose was not broken at Saturday Night’s Main Event, despite sporting a protective face mask on SmackDown. During WWE’s most recent NBC special, Green was seen bleeding from her nose following her Women’s U.S. Title match with Zelina Vega.

On SmackDown, Green sported a bedazzled rainbow-colored face mask, signifying that her nose had been broken during the Vega mask. On X however, Green dismissed the notion that she’d suffered the injury, despite claiming the injury herself.

Green continues to entertain in and out of the ring, with her work earning her plenty of praise backstage. As for SmackDown, her attempt to interfere in a match would backfire as she’d use her mask as a weapon but accidentally strike Piper Niven.

As for Green’s potential nose injury, it remains to be seen when she’ll return to the ring. Nevertheless, the Canadian continues to prove her comedic value, both on WWE TV and on social media.

Thomas Lowson
