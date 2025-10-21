Chelsea Green, Fairmont
Chelsea Green Says Fairmont Hotels Revoked Apology After Mistaking Her For An Escort

by Thomas Lowson

In 2024, WWE Superstar Chelsea Green was confronted at a Fairmont Hotel after staff mistook the inaugural United States Champion for an escort. At the time, Fairmont apologized and offered Green a free stay but cashing this in is proving easier said than done.

On X, Green shared her original post from 2024. She added that after being offered a two-night stay at any location, this offer has now been rescinded.

Green shared a message she received from Fairmont, who claimed that the offer was in-fact just for one location and not at any Fairmont establishment. The message also claimed that Green was given a year to make use of the offer and she failed to do so.

As a WWE Superstar, Green travels around the world and stays in countless hotels as part of her work. While Green has plenty of options, odds are she won’t be staying at a Fairmont hotel anytime soon.

