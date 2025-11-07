Chelsea Green Gloats Over Double-Champ Status After Women’s U.S. Title Win

On the November 7, edition of WWE SmackDown, Chelsea Green regained the Women’s United States Title, ending the record-breaking reign of Giulia. This win makes Green a double champion, and the first Superstar in history to win the Women’s United States Championship more than once.

After the match, Green gloated about her win.

“We did what we said we were gonna do. Like we always do. Double Champ. Mixed AAA Tag Team Champions. And your first and fourth-ever, longest reigning, most dangerous Women’s United States Champion. Adios!”

Green’s victory came as something of a surprise. Despite Giulia recently breaking the record for the longest-reign as Women’s United States Champion, this title match was surprisingly short. Green won the Women’s U.S. title for the first time in December 2024, defeating Michin in the finals of a tournament.

Green and Page will now look ahead to NXT Gold Rush, where they will defend the AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles against Joe Hendry and Thea Hail. With this match looming, and Green eyeing another title outside WWE, the ‘Hot Mess’ is proving to be one to watch.