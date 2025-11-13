Chelsea Green Celebrates “Huge Moment” as Signature Hat Debuts on WWE Shop

Chelsea Green couldn’t contain her excitement as her signature replica hat officially launched on WWE Shop, marking what she called a “huge moment” in her nearly 12-year wrestling career.

“I don’t know if I can put into words what it means to have this hat go on @WWEShop,” Green posted on Twitter/X. “It has been a two year labor of love! From convincing, to sourcing, to designing.”

The “Hot Mess” replica hat features gold lace ribbons, clear acrylic stone embellishments, and mesh fabric, faithfully recreating Green’s iconic fashion accessory.

“This is a huge moment for me and for the fans who have been with me on this (almost) 12 year ride,” she shared.

The Canadian Superstar also reflected on her current success, adding, “2025 has been my greatest year in wrestling yet!”