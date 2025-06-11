Chelsea Green Sets Sights on Hollywood: ‘I Want to Be the Crossover Talent for Females’

WWE’s Chelsea Green has revealed ambitious plans to become professional wrestling’s first major female crossover star in Hollywood, outlining her entertainment industry goals during an extensive interview on the Lightweights Podcast with host Joe Vulpis.

The charismatic superstar expressed her desire to follow in the footsteps of John Cena and The Rock, but specifically pave the way for women wrestlers in mainstream entertainment.

“In the next five five years I hope to be the first female John Cena and rock not in terms of I don’t need to be that high like that’s that’s pretty incredible right but like I would like to be the crossover talent for the females cuz we haven’t really seen that yet.”

Green acknowledged that while the Bella Twins successfully crossed over into reality television and entrepreneurship, no female wrestler has achieved significant Hollywood success.

“We saw the Bellas obviously cross over between WWE and reality TV WWE and entrepreneurship i think they’ve done amazing with that right but like I don’t think we’ve truly seen a a woman cross over and do WWE and Hollywood yet.”

From Ring to Screen

The former U.S. Women’s Champion envisions wrestling becoming just one chapter in her broader entertainment career, with acting becoming her primary focus.

“I would love to get into acting and like wrestling was just like a small part of my story by the time I’m 50.”

Green has already begun preparing for this transition by taking acting classes and studying performances through a different lens, recognizing the skills developed in wrestling that translate to dramatic work. Her involvement in the upcoming Netflix project “Unreal” could serve as a stepping stone toward her Hollywood ambitions.

The determined performer’s willingness to say yes to every WWE opportunity demonstrates her commitment to building the profile necessary for successful crossover appeal.