Chelsea Green Claims Broken Nose After WWE SNME Defeat

Chelsea Green wasn’t able to regain the Women’s U.S. Title at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, coming up short against Zelina Vega. Not only did the self-professed ‘Hot Mess’ fail to win the gol, but she also suffered a facial injury that left her bleeding from the nose.

Composing herself, Green would explain that she suffered a broken nose during the match. In the heat of the moment though, Green mistook the referee telling her of the injury to the referee claiming she had won. Green also vowed that she’d bounce back and that she wouln’t be down for long.

Chelsea Green and the Secret Hervice planned to kick-off Green’s second administration at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Despite winning the gold at last December’s iteration of the nostalgic event, ligtning did not strike twice for the Canadian.

