Chelsea Green Claims Broken Nose After WWE SNME Defeat

Chelsea Green wasn’t able to regain the Women’s U.S. Title at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, coming up short against Zelina Vega. Not only did the self-professed ‘Hot Mess’ fail to win the gol, but she also suffered a facial injury that left her bleeding from the nose.

On X, Green shared her instant reaction, and was at a loss for words after her defeat.

Composing herself, Green would explain that she suffered a broken nose during the match. In the heat of the moment though, Green mistook the referee telling her of the injury to the referee claiming she had won. Green also vowed that she’d bounce back and that she wouln’t be down for long.

Me tonight !!! It’s absolutely INSANE!!! I was like “Whaaat just happened?!” The ref turns to me and I thought he said “You won” but he said “Your nose is broken” and I was like “WHAT” and he said “Your nose is broken” !!!! and I was like “WAIT—EXCUSE ME?!”

I’m not even mad… pic.twitter.com/A7KK7UoELI — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) May 25, 2025

Chelsea Green and the Secret Hervice planned to kick-off Green’s second administration at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Despite winning the gold at last December’s iteration of the nostalgic event, ligtning did not strike twice for the Canadian.