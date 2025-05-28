Chelsea Green On Kelly Kelly Fandom: ‘She’s Perfect!’

Chelsea Green has never been quiet about her love for Kelly Kelly, often citing her as an inspiration for her own in-ring career. Speaking to Tyler Breeze on Topps’ Ripping Packs, Green gushed about Kelly Kelly when handed a card of the former Divas Champion.

“She’s my favorite woman in the history of all wrestling because she’s the most amazing beautiful talented girl ever. Let me tell you something, when she did her back hamstring elbow and she was wearing a purple outfit, I’ll never forget that day. She’s perfect and look at it [shows off card,] she looked perfect right there too.”

Kelly Kelly hasn’t regularly competed in WWE since 2012 but has appeared in three Royal Rumble matches, the most recent of which was in 2022. Green would make her return to WWE the following year and has since gone on to become the first-ever Women’s United States Champion.

For Chelsea Green, Kelly Kelly was more than a popular name of her era, but a true inspiration to the Canadian. It remains to be seen if Chelsea ever gets the chance to share the ring with her idol in WWE, either as allies or as opponents.