Chelsea Green Spills Details on Upcoming Netflix’s WWE Unreal

WWE superstar Chelsea Green has provided new insights into the highly anticipated Netflix collaboration “Unreal,” revealing her involvement in the behind-the-scenes project during a candid interview on the Lightweights Podcast with host Joe Vulpis.

The inaugural U.S. Women’s Champion confirmed her participation in the streaming series while discussing her championship win celebrations, noting the timing coincided perfectly with Netflix’s filming schedule.

“We’ve got a show coming out with like all behind the scenes stuff so we’ve been doing a lot of filming with them so it was just like go go go i did all my kind of wrap-up videos with them holding the belt having that moment you know hugging my family.”

Green’s Candid Revelations

Green admitted uncertainty about the show’s scope and her role within the production, displaying characteristic honesty about WWE’s typically secretive approach to media projects.

“I only know what I’ve filmed i don’t know who else has filmed everyone at WWE is so like tight lipped and I’m not so I’m out there being like ‘Woo Netflix what’s up?’ And everyone at work isn’t telling me that they’re also filming it so honestly could be all about me could be about a hundred different superstars and I’m in five minutes of it.”

The outspoken wrestler acknowledged that Netflix and other production partners have noted her tendency to over-share, requiring careful editing of her contributions.

“One thing that I do know that Netflix and ESPN and and Omaha has told me is that like I definitely do blab a lot so they have to edit me down.”

While official details remain limited, Green’s involvement suggests “Unreal” will offer unprecedented access to WWE’s behind-the-scenes operations, potentially featuring multiple superstars navigating their professional and personal lives.