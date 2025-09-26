Chelsea Green On WWE Creative: “It Just Depends On The Trust And Faith That WWE Has In You”

Former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green recently pulled back the curtain on the creative process in WWE, providing a detailed breakdown of how a show like Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown comes together.

In a recent interview with WKMG in Orlando, the leader of “The Secret Hervice” was asked about how a show evolves from the page to the screen. It all starts with Triple H and the creative team.

“Basically, it goes from Triple H down to the creative team, and they’ll spend the week molding the show, molding the look of the show, the theme, the arc of the show, and the storylines. Then it’ll trickle down to another team of writers, and they’ll write out the pre-tapes and the scripts and things like that. Then it’s given to the talent, and depending on who it is, we either memorize the script and go out there or improvise. It just depends on the trust and faith that WWE has in you, and also maybe how creative you are, maybe how much you love to improvise.

I love improvisation, and I love comedy, so I like to rework a script to be really outlandish and ridiculous, and then I like to surprise my scene partner with things that I’ll say in the moment to try to make them break character. But we do have little things like rehearsals and stuff like that when we’re going through backstages and things that are going to go live, because at the end of the day, we’ve only got X amount of time we cannot go over. The minute that we go over that time, we’re taking out of somebody else’s precious minutes in the ring or backstage, and you just never want to do that. I want to make sure that as many wrestlers are seen on TV every week as we can possibly see.”

Green is currently in pursuit of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, which are held by Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. Last week on SmackDown, Green and Alba Fyre lost to the champions with the titles on the line.