Chelsea Green Reveals Pitch To Become Alexa Bliss’s Lilly Doll

WWE superstar Chelsea Green is known for being very vocal about her creative pitches, and in a new interview, she has revealed one of her most unique ideas. Green once pitched a storyline that would have seen her become the human version of Alexa Bliss’s sinister doll, Lilly.

Speaking with Rick Ucchino of The Takedown on Sports Illustrated, Green recalled the pitch she made to WWE creative. The idea would have seen the Lilly doll come to life to team up with Bliss.

“Oh my gosh, there’s so many. The ones that I can really harp on right now would definitely be my pitch to become Lilly, Alexa Bliss’s doll,” Green said. “Someone has to do it. Someone has to do it. She has to do some wizardry and make this doll come to life and be her tag partner.”

The original full-sized Lilly doll was a key part of Alexa Bliss’s supernatural character in 2021 before it was destroyed by Charlotte Flair at the Extreme Rules premium live event. Since her return, Bliss has continued to carry a replica version of the doll to the ring for her entrances.

While Green’s pitch to team with Bliss never came to fruition, both women are currently involved in major storylines. Alexa Bliss has recently formed an alliance with her former rival, Charlotte Flair, and the duo is scheduled to challenge Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam. Meanwhile, Chelsea Green is the leader of the “Secret Hervice” faction on Monday Night Raw and recently faced Nikki Bella in a losing effort.