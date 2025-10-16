Chelsea Green Reveals Why She Put Her Family Plans ‘On Pause’ For WWE

Since returning to WWE in January 2023, Chelsea Green has become a staple of the women’s division, holding the Women’s Tag Team Championship and becoming the inaugural Women’s US Champion. In a recent interview, she discussed how that return affected her and her husband Matt Cardona’s plans to start a family.

Speaking with Woman’s World, Green revealed that they put their family plans on pause when she received the offer to come back to WWE. She explained that they both want to have children.

“We put it on pause when I was asked to come back to WWE. This was an opportunity we both knew we could not turn down. If I turn it down, I’m going to end up having kids and resent the family life,” Green stated.

She elaborated on their current situation and her desire to become a mother, while also being focused on her career.

“So here I am. I’m 34. I’m dying for babies. My husband wants babies… but duty calls. I’m making money. I’m living my dream. But hey, you never know. In a couple months, if it happens, God willing, it happens. I’ll just have to take my babies on the road with me!”

The discussion comes as Matt Cardona also made his recent WWE in-ring return, competing on the October 14 episode of NXT in a match against Josh Briggs.