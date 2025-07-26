Chelsea Green Taking Social Media Break After Death Threats

Chelsea Green is stepping away from X after a series of hateful comments made at the former WWE Women’s United States Champion. In what will be her final post on the platform for the foreseeable future, Green shared why she will be taking a break.

I’ve tried to keep my page positive and comedic, but today, a lot changed… and it hit harder than I expected. The name calling, the death threats, the faceless accounts. Social media was supposed to be a fun place and it hasn’t been for a while. It’s been overwhelming and I need to step away for a little bit. Love my PatriHOTS! xo president chels

Green didn’t share the exact comments she received, but it has clearly taken a toll on the WWE Superstar. Green’s departure comes after Elayna Black shared that she would be taking a break from pro-wrestling, sharing that it was having a negative impact on her mental health.

Chelsea Green’s break from social media shows that what is said online has real consequences for those on the receive end of hatred. One can only hope there will be a time when such vitriol is a thing of the past.