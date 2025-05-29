Chelsea Green To Use Face Mask After Suffering Broken Nose

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green sustained a legitimate broken nose during her United States Title match against Zelina Vega at Saturday Night’s Main Event. However, she reportedly gained respect backstage for her handling of the situation.

According to Fightful Select, the injury occurred near the end of the bout following a “619 gone awry.” Despite losing the match and suffering the broken nose, Green “promptly went backstage to film content for WWE.”

Sources told Fightful that “numerous staff backstage said that Green handled the situation well, and had a positive attitude despite the injury.” Furthermore, she “was also good with milking the injury for WWE’s social media to capitalize on it, which impressed several in the company.”

It is “suspected that Green suffered a clean break of the nose, which isn’t her first.” Due to the nature of the break, she is “expected to be required to use a face mask and to remain on TV,” indicating she is not slated to miss significant in-ring time.

Her professionalism through the unfortunate injury was met with positive feedback within WWE. We wish her a speedy recovery.