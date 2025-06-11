Chelsea Green Eager For Total Divas Reboot, Shares Dream Cast

Total Divas may have been off the air for years, but Chelsea Green hasn’t stopped thinking about it—and she’s more than ready for a revival.

In a recent appearance on the Lightweights podcast, Green was asked whether she ever thinks about a potential return of the reality series. Her answer was immediate and emphatic.

“Every day. Every minute of every hour of every day, I think about Total Divas.”

A longtime fan of the show, Green didn’t hesitate to cast herself in a hypothetical reboot. She also nominated her friend Maxxine Dupri and explained why Tiffany Stratton might surprise viewers.

“Tiffy is a shoo in. Although I think it’s funny because she’s not like her character. She’s so much calmer and she’s very down to earth, so that actually might be boring for reality TV. I dunno, she’s so normal.”

Green initially overlooked Zelina Vega until host Joe pitched her, and then wrapped up her dream cast by naming Nia Jax—a Total Divas alum she believes would bring serious value as she “knows everything about everything” and would be perfect to ‘spill the tea.’

While WWE currently has no plans to revive Total Divas, Chelsea Green is clearly ready to add “reality TV star” to her résumé if the opportunity ever arises.