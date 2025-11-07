Title Changes Hands With Surprisingly Short Match On SmackDown

Chelsea Green is back at the top of the Women’s US Championship division again.

The defending champion, Giulia, had only surpassed the WWE Diva’s inaugural reign as the Women’s US Champion of 131 days earlier this week.

This week’s SmackDown from Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, then saw the Japanese star defending the belt against Green. Kiana James was accompanying the champion for this bout, while Alba Fyre was with the challenger.

Giulia hit Arrivederci early in the bout, but Green somehow kicked out of the pinfall attempt. We saw Kiana getting involved in the action soon after this, as she delivered a cheap shot to Chelsea when the referee was busy with the champ.

This resulted in Fyre delivering a superkick to James and Giulia responded with a kick of her own to Alba. The distraction allowed Chelsea Green to take advantage, and she rolled the defending champion up for a pin using the ropes.

This was a surprising title change, not only because of Giulia’s record but because of the very short length of the bout as well. We’ll have to see what the company is planning for the former NJPW star after this shocking loss.