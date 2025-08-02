Chelsea Green ‘Upset’ Over Glaring SummerSlam Omission

Chelsea Green is not happy with the SummerSlam match card.

WWE will be presenting the first-ever two-night SummerSlam PPV from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, this weekend. The card for the event has been finalized with one glaring omission being the Women’s US Championship, which will not be defended at the show.

The WWE Diva who helped put the title on the map as the Inaugural champion spoke up about the belt being left off the PLE card during a recent interview with The Ringer. Chelsea Green mentioned how she worked very hard to make the title relevant during her reign:

“It definitely makes me upset. I feel like I really put in work with that title. When I first got that title, I did not stop working. I won it before Christmas, I worked through Christmas and literally every single day until I dropped the title. So, it does make me upset.”

We Could Do More With It: Chelsea Green

WWE has announced 12 matches across two nights for the upcoming show, including one featuring Jelly Roll. Not only is the Women’s US title the only female-centric championship not being defended at the MetLife Stadium, it’s also the only main roster title to not be featured at SummerSlam.

Chelsea Green mentioned how the belt seems to have lost some of its relevance in recent times, despite her efforts to help the current champion, Giulia:

“I feel like I laid the groundwork for this title to mean something, and unfortunately, we’ve taken a step back from that but that’s not the girls fault. I do make sure that every time Giulia shows up at TV, I hype her up. She should still feel amazing for holding that title, whether it’s being used on TV and being defended or not. I do feel like we could do more with it.”

The Women’s US title has only been defended once since June, when Giulia beat Zelina Vega to win the belt. The championship was also left off the card for the All Women Evolution PLE in July, raising questions about the company’s booking of the mid-card title.