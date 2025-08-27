Chelsea Green’s WrestleMania Shirt Backfires in Matt Cardona’s Pop Quiz

Chelsea Green may have committed much of her life to professional wrestling, but that doesn’t mean she has an encylopedic knowledge on the business. In a recent video shared by her husband Matt Cardona, Green wears a WrestleMania 2000 shirt, prompting a pop-quiz from the self-professed Indy-God.

Green instantly shares that she got this shirt for free, though that didn’t stop Cardona’s questioning. The former NWA World Champion first asks Chelsea to name a single match from WrestleMania 2000, a task Green “literally couldn’t” complete. Not only that, Green admits that “I couldn’t even tell you who wrestles in 2000.”

With the card remaining unshared, Cardona tries a different approach. As WrestleMania 2000 was not the 2000th WrestleMania, but rather the year of the show, Cardona asks Green which number WrestleMania it was. Green throws out several guesses, including being a year off with WrestleMania 17 (2001) before giving up, adding that “I don’t even know what WrestleMania it is now.”

For context, WrestleMania 2000 was the 16th iteration of the show of shows and saw Triple H defeat The Rock, the Big Show, and Mick Foley in the show’s main event. Whether Green goes back to watch the show remains to be seen.