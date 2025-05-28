Chelsea Green Reflects On ‘Wrestling Marriage’ With WWE Rival

Chelsea Green has fought Michin several times in WWE, but their journey dates back long before either was known as a fully-branded ‘Superstar.’ Speaking to Tyler Breeze on ‘Ripping Packs.’ Green explained her connection to Michin after pulling a card of hers from a Topps trading card pack.

“Michin is like the story that never ends. I just can’t get rid of her she just keeps coming back but, you know, it’s been like that for eleven years, we’ve been like this. It’s crazy, every single time one of us goes somewhere then the other is there within months. It’s a wrestling marriage.”

Green and Michin battled for the first time in 2016 as part of TNA Xplosion, according to data provided by Cagematch. Since then, the pair have competed over a dozen times against one another in both TNA and WWE. The pair’s most high-profile match came at Saturday Night’s Main Event in December 2024, where Green bested Michin to become the first-ever Women’s United States Champion.

A rematch between Michin and Green is likely a question of when, not if. Close to a decade after their first-ever encounter, this is a ‘marriage’ that remains as strong as ever.