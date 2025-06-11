Chelsea Green On How She Got Lucky With Broken Nose Injury

A broken nose is never a fun experience, and in wrestling can result in a talent losing weeks of action. As Chelsea Green explained on the Lightweights podcast though, things could have been much worse for her during her recent broken nose injury.

“It looks pretty good. Honestly I’m shocked, it was such a clean break. I barely had bruising, I barely had swelling, I could breathe properly. I was lucky.”

Green suffered her broken nose during a showdown with Zelina Vega at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. Always one to make the best out of a bad situation, the longest-reigning Women’s U.S. Champion saw her injury as a chance to show a new, creative side.

“We shifted creative to do something fun. So I could bedazzle a mask, so I could hit Piper with it at TV when Alba had a match. Who knows what we’ll be doing tomorrow.”

Chelsea Green may be dealing with an injury but that won’t keep her from entertaining fans aroun the world with her antics in and out of the ring.