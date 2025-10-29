Chelsea Green Signed Lengthy WWE Contract This Year (Report)

Chelsea Green is not going anywhere anytime soon.

The former Women’s US Champion has been a featured face on WWE TV in recent times and a mainstay of the women’s mid-card title picture.

Fightful Select recently provided an update on her contractual status with the company, confirming that the Canadian star signed a new contract with the organization this year.

Chelsea had signed a three-year deal with the promotion towards the end of 2022, before making her surprise return during the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble.

The contract would have originally expired towards the end of this year, but the officials approached her about an extension well in advance.

According to the report, Chelsea Green officially signed a new contract back in January this year. This new deal is of 5 years in length and it will keep the former Knockouts champion with the company atleast until 2030.

This extension was signed very differently from the company’s recent approach, where stars such as Karrion Kross and Santos Escobar have been offered underwhelming deals with very little time for consideration.

Kross ended up leaving the company in August this year after being given only 24 hours to sign the new deal, while Escobar signed a new contract this month, when he was offered a better deal a day after his original one expired.