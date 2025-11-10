Update On Giulia’s Surprising Championship Loss on SmackDown

Chelsea Green secured the WWE Women’s United States Championship on SmackDown, defeating Giulia with a controversial assist from Alba Fyre. The title change, which occurred on the November 7, 2025, episode, has sparked discussions among wrestling fans and insiders.

Alba Fyre’s interference was pivotal in Green’s victory, raising questions about the booking decisions surrounding Giulia’s title reign. According to an insider report, the decision to have Giulia drop the championship aligns with long-term plans to elevate her into the main event scene. This strategic move aims to reposition Giulia in a positive light, despite losing her first WWE gold in such quick fashion.

In a tweet, Cory Hays of BodySlam.net noted, “The plan weeks ago was for her to enter the main event scene. Hoping that’s still the plan and she took the L like that to Chelsea for that reason.” This suggests that WWE is paving the way for Giulia to take on more prominent storylines and matches moving forward.

WWE fans were initially baffled by the booking decision to have Giulia lose so quickly, but a firm push to the SmackDown main event scene would justify it to some degree.