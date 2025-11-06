Chris Jericho Reveals Next Fozzy Appearance Amid WWE Return Buzz

Chris Jericho has announced his next public appearance, confirming a concert with his band in San Juan Capistrano, California, set for November 13, 2025. This news comes amid widespread speculation about a possible WWE return as his AEW contract nears its end.

Jericho’s performance will kick off the ‘Unholy Night Tour,’ a highly anticipated series of concerts. The announcement was made via Instagram, where Jericho also unveiled a new music video for the track ‘Unholy.’

This announcement keeps wrestling fans updated on his other career, but many are eagerly anticipating a prospective WWE comeback, retirement run and Hall of Fame induction.