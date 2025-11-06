HomeNewsWWE
WWE

Chris Jericho Reveals Next Fozzy Appearance Amid WWE Return Buzz

by Michael Reichlin

Chris Jericho has announced his next public appearance, confirming a concert with his band in San Juan Capistrano, California, set for November 13, 2025. This news comes amid widespread speculation about a possible WWE return as his AEW contract nears its end.

Jericho’s performance will kick off the ‘Unholy Night Tour,’ a highly anticipated series of concerts. The announcement was made via Instagram, where Jericho also unveiled a new music video for the track ‘Unholy.’

This announcement keeps wrestling fans updated on his other career, but many are eagerly anticipating a prospective WWE comeback, retirement run and Hall of Fame induction.

Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.

