Chris Jericho Says He’d Be Crazy to Rule Out WWE Return

It’s been close to seven years since Chris Jericho last competed in a WWE ring but that could change one day. Speaking at the Horror, Rock, and Wrestle Fest in Manchester, England, Jericho said he’d consider a return even if Vince McMahon was still running things.

“I would have considered a return to WWE before things changed. I mean, you’d be crazy not to consider it.”

Jericho finds it “amazing” that their are now two teams he can ‘play’ for after decades of WWE being the only major promotion around. Now with a highly-successful run in AEW to his name, Jericho shared that while he’s not opposed to returning to WWE, he’s not clamoring for it either.

“It just depends on what the situation is and what’s going on with me at the time. We’ll see.“

Jericho would hardly be the first Superstar to move from WWE to AEW and back to WWE. The biggest success story to date in this transition is Cody Rhodes who is currently nearing one year as Undisputed WWE Champion. CM Punk stunned fans with his return to WWE, mere months after being terminated from AEW in 2023.

More recently, it has been reported that Miro will be returning to WWE while many believes recent teases on SmackDown are for Aleister Black. As for Jericho, the first-ever AEW World Champion, he won’t count out walking down the entrance as a WWE Superstar once again.