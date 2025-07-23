Chris Sabin Relects On One-Year Anniversary of WWE Arrival

For years, fans wondered if the Motor City Machine Guns would land in WWE, until Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin arrived in 2024. Taking to X, Sabin reflected on the one-year anniversary of officially becoming a WWE Superstar.

1 year ago today I signed my first WWE contract. 24 years of hard work, dedication, injuries, comebacks, highs and lows and everything was absolutely worth it to achieve what was both my dream and goal. Never give up. — chriSabin (@SuperChrisSabin) July 23, 2025

Sabin and Shelley made an immediate impact upon their arrival in WWE. In just their third match under contract, the pair captured the WWE Tag Team Championships, dethroning the Bloodline on SmackDown.

Before WWE, Sabin and Shelley succeeded in TNA Wrestling and other promotions, both as a tag team and as individual wrestlers. Though the pair don’t hold gold at this time, it may be just a matter of time before the Guns are known as champions in WWE once more.