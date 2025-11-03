CJ Perry Claims Rusev Served Divorce Papers On Her Birthday, He Denies

CJ ‘Lana’ Perry and Rusev have opened up about their divorce now that they’ve reconciled, with Perry claiming she was served on her birthday. Appearing together on the Identity Crisis podcast, Perry made her bold claim about the timing of the couple’s split.

“He served divorce papers on my birthday, this is shoot. He literally [served papers on my birthday.]”

Rusev was quick to deny the claim that he served the divorce papers on her birthday. Leaning into their roles in WWE, Miro claimed this was his wife’s ‘storyline’ and alluded to CM Punk being served his WWE termination papers on his wedding day in 2014.

“It was not on her birthday. She’s taking the CM Punk storyline… This is not true though!”

When asked if the divorce was a work, Rusev shared that the split between the two was the real deal. In 2024, Perry confirmed the pair were separated after years of marriage. One year to the day that the couple’s split was announced, it was revealed that the pair were back together and the couple had renewed their wedding vows.

Now, the pair are back together and Rusev returned to WWE earlier this year. Whether Perry joins him remains to be seen, but the couple are ready to forge on this exciting new chapter of their lives.