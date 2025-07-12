Latest Clarification on Hulk Hogan Health Rumors

Hulk Hogan’s wife has confirmed his health status.

Rumors about the WWE Hall of Famer’s condition started spreading when radio personality Bubba the Love Sponge claimed that the wrestling veteran was in ‘dire’ condition in the hospital and battling for his life.

Reports later confirmed that Hogan had indeed been admitted to the hospital, though it was for treatment related to his back issues.

Now Hulk’s wife Sky Hogan, has provided a further update on his condition. While responding to a fan on social media, she confirmed that the rumors of the 71-year-old being in coma and suffering brain damage are not true:

“No, he’s definitely not in a coma! His heart is strong, and there was never any lack of oxygen or brain damage… none of those rumors are true.”

Hulk Hogan's wife Sky Hogan responded to rumors about his health pic.twitter.com/u0ZzskPVs8 — Anutosh Bajpai || SEScoops || Wrestling News (@AuthorAnutosh) July 12, 2025

Sky noted that Hulk Hogan has been recovering from a major four-level Anterior Cervical Discectomy and Fusion (ACDF) surgery which has a long recovery process. She told the fans that there is no need to panic over his health as Hogan is healing and they’re taking his recovery one day at a time.

