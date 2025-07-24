Clearwater Police Provide Official Details on Hulk Hogan’s Death

Clearwater, Florida – Major Nate Burnside of the Clearwater Police Department provided the first official law enforcement details surrounding the death of WWE legend Hulk Hogan during a press conference Thursday afternoon.

The wrestling icon, whose real name was Terry Gene Bollea, died at 11:17 AM at Morton Plant Hospital after suffering cardiac arrest at his Clearwater home earlier that morning.

“Just before 10 AM, Clearwater Police Department responded to a house in the 1000 block of El Dorado Avenue for a medical related call. It was discovered at that time that Terry Bollea, also known as Hulk Hogan, was experiencing a serious medical related issue. Personnel provided medical treatment at that time and transported Mr. Bollea to Morton Plant Hospital, where he died at 11:17 AM.” – Major Nate Burnside

No Foul Play Suspected

Burnside emphasized that the Clearwater Police Department is conducting a standard medical investigation but found no signs of suspicious activity.

“The Clearwater Police Department is conducting a medical investigation, which is standard in these types of cases. There are no signs of foul play or suspicious activity related to this call for service at this time,” Burnside stated during the afternoon briefing.

Emergency operators confirmed the initial call was regarding a “cardiac arrest,” with first responders arriving at the scene at 9:51 AM.

Recent Health Struggles

The 71-year-old wrestling legend had been recovering from major spinal surgery in recent months. Hogan underwent a four-level Anterior Cervical Discectomy and Fusion procedure, which had kept him out of the public eye.

Over the past month, rumors had circulated about Hogan being on his “deathbed,” but family members and close associates had consistently denied these reports. His wife Sky Daily, whom he married in September 2023, had recently stated that his heart was “strong” and that he was recovering well from the surgery.

Privacy Request

Major Burnside announced that police records related to the incident would not be released Thursday, asking the public and media to respect the privacy of Hogan’s family during this difficult time.

The wrestling community and fans worldwide have been mourning the loss of the man who transformed professional wrestling into mainstream entertainment during the 1980s “Hulkamania” era.

Legacy of a Legend

Hogan, a two-time WWE Hall of Fame inductee, was instrumental in bringing professional wrestling to global prominence. His larger-than-life personality, combined with his iconic “24-inch pythons” and signature shirt-ripping entrance, made him one of the most recognizable figures in sports entertainment history.

WWE released an official statement following the announcement: “WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.”

The investigation into Hogan’s death continues, though officials stress it is purely procedural and no suspicious circumstances have been identified.