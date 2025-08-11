Watch: What Happened With CM Punk After Raw Went Off Air

CM Punk sent the fans home happy after Raw.

This week’s episode of the Red Branded show from Quebec, Canada, ended on a chaotic note. Punk was in action for the main event of the night, teaming with LA Knight to square off against Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.

The former AEW star got the hot tag and he looked to deliver a GTS on Breakker before Seth Rollins showed up. The Architect caused a DQ and the Vision then started beating up the two babyfaces.

This continued until Jey Uso came out. The Yeet Man brought a steel chair with him to get the heels to retreat outside the ring. Raw General Manager Adam Pearce then announced a big fatal-four-way world title match for Clash In Paris.

What Happened After Raw

After the announcement, however, Punk, Knight, and Uso got into a brawl, allowing Rollins to take advantage. Seth and his faction beat up all three stars and stood tall to end the show.

The Vision left after the show went off air, and both Jey Uso & LA Knight also made their way to the back. Though CM Punk stayed in the ring for a while, even after the broadcast ended.

Knowing that he had to send the crowd home happy, the former world champion decided to do a Jey Uso impression, complete with his theme song to end the night.